FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire breaks out in Saudi prison, riots and gunshots reported
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

Fire breaks out in Saudi prison, riots and gunshots reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a prison in northern Saudi Arabia and rioting and gunshots were reported, a Saudi news website said on Saturday.

A Saudi official confirmed a fire had broken out at the prison but said it had been brought under control.

The official said a statement was expected later from prison authorities.

The news website www.sabq.org reported that security forces were at the scene in the Buraidah prison, where the fire was reported in three rooms. It said there were reports of riots and gunshots inside the prison but gave no further details.

Local residents said the inmates were being held for criminal offences in the prison, which is located in an old part of the capital of al-Qassim province.

Prisoners held for security offences or for involvement in anti-government political activities are held at a different facility far from the site of the riots, they said.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.