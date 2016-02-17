FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers Saudi Arabia's rating to 'A minus/A-2'
February 17, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

S&P lowers Saudi Arabia's rating to 'A minus/A-2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit to ‘A minus/A-2’ from ‘A plus/A-1,’ citing a fall in oil prices since the rating agency’s last review of the country in October.

“The decline in oil prices will have a marked and lasting impact on Saudi Arabia’s fiscal and economic indicators given its high dependence on oil,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, agreed on Tuesday to freeze output levels in a bid to tackle a growing oversupply of crude and help prices recover from their lowest in over a decade, but said the deal was contingent on other producers joining in.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

