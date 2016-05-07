FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia appoints new central bank governor
May 7, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia appoints new central bank governor

Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak attends the Gulf Central Bank Governors meeting in Riyadh March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Saturday appointed Ahmed al-Kholifey Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Governor, promoting him from vice governor and replacing Fahd al-Mubarak in charge of the kingdom’s central bank.

He also appointed Yasir al-Rumayyan, an adviser to the Royal Court and secretary general of the Public Investment Fund, and former SAMA governor Mohammed al-Jasser as advisers to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, state media reported.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Katie Paul

