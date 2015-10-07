FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rights watchdog says second young Shi'ite faces beheading in Saudi
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Rights watchdog says second young Shi'ite faces beheading in Saudi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - International rights group Reprieve said on Tuesday that a second young Shi‘ite man who was 17-years-old and a minor when he was arrested in 2012 faces execution by beheading in Saudi Arabia.

The UK-based organization said a Saudi court last week upheld a conviction against Dawoud al-Marhoon for taking part in anti-government protests three years ago and ordered him to be executed by beheading.

The ruling follows an earlier case when the same court also upheld a sentence of beheading and crucifixion on Ali al-Nimr, another young Saudi Shi‘ite convicted of taking part in demonstrations three years ago for democracy and equal rights in Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province.

Nimr’s case raised international concern with France calling on Saudi Arabia not to execute Nimr, arguing he was a minor when he was arrested.

“With legal avenues exhausted, both juveniles could now be executed at any time, without prior notification to their families,” Reprieve said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The executions are expected to go ahead despite concerns about the fairness of both trials; Dawoud was sentenced after a number of secret hearings took place without the presence of his lawyer, who was also blocked from receiving information about appeal hearings.”

A spokesman for the Saudi justice ministry could not immediately be reached for a comment. Saudi Arabia has rejected challenges to its judicial system, saying its courts are fair with a review system that conforms to Islamic teachings.

At the time of the youths’ arrests, Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province was rocked by protests by the Shi‘ite population, a minority pushing for more rights in the Sunni-majority kingdom.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.