FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Truck crash caused Riyadh explosion: security sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Truck crash caused Riyadh explosion: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The explosion which severely damaged an industrial building in eastern Riyadh on Thursday was caused by the crash of a truck carrying flammable liquid, Saudi security and civil defense sources said.

A civil defense official at the scene, who declined to be named under briefing rules, said a fuel truck had crashed into a concrete flyover.

The official said at least one person had been injured in the explosion.

The industrial building, several storeys high, was almost entirely destroyed while several nearby buildings were damaged. Over a hundred emergency personnel were at the scene.

Reporting by Angus McDowall and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.