Truck crash caused Riyadh explosion: security sources

RIYADH (Reuters) - The explosion which severely damaged an industrial building in eastern Riyadh on Thursday was caused by the crash of a truck carrying flammable liquid, Saudi security and civil defense sources said.

A civil defense official at the scene, who declined to be named under briefing rules, said a fuel truck had crashed into a concrete flyover.

The official said at least one person had been injured in the explosion.

The industrial building, several storeys high, was almost entirely destroyed while several nearby buildings were damaged. Over a hundred emergency personnel were at the scene.