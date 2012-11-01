At least 10 killed by Riyadh building explosion

RIYADH (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed when a fuel truck crashed into a flyover in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, triggering an explosion that caused the collapse of an industrial building, a witness and television reports said.

Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera television stations reported that in addition to the deaths, at least 50 people were injured.

The building, several storeys high, was almost levelled by the blast, with only one corner left standing. Several adjacent buildings were damaged and nearby vehicles, including a minibus on the flyover, were set on fire, witnesses said.