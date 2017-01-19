FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia
January 19, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih gestures during the 2017 budget news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 22, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - OPEC, which is cutting oil output alongside independent producer Russia for the first time in years, wants a lasting partnership with Moscow, the energy minister for top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

"We at OPEC aim to optimize our relationship with Russia for the long term," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"A quick fix is not a big objective. We want this to be a lasting partnership. We have to be flexible when we intervene. Our partnership will evolve over time."

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Alex Lawler, editing by Susan Thomas

