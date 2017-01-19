Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - OPEC, which is cutting oil output alongside independent producer Russia for the first time in years, wants a lasting partnership with Moscow, the energy minister for top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

"We at OPEC aim to optimize our relationship with Russia for the long term," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"A quick fix is not a big objective. We want this to be a lasting partnership. We have to be flexible when we intervene. Our partnership will evolve over time."