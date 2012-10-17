FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Savola Group ups stake in Almarai to 36.5 percent
#Deals
October 17, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Savola Group ups stake in Almarai to 36.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi-based Savola Group 2050.SE has raised its stake in fellow Saudi food firm Almarai Co 2280.SE to 36.5 percent by purchasing shares worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million), Savola said in a statement on Wednesday.

The purchase, which increases its holding in the company from 29.95 percent, was “in line with the group’s strategy of further growing its exposure in its core sectors, of which the foods sector is one of them,” Abdulraouf M. Mannaa, group managing director at Savola, said in the statement.

Savola financed the deal with its own cash reserves and Islamic loan financing provided by local banks.

Samba Capital, the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group 1090.SE, acted as financial consultant on the transaction, the filing to the Saudi bourse added.

($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)

Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

