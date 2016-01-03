FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says deeply deplores Saudi executions
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

France says deeply deplores Saudi executions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France deeply deplores Saudi Arabia’s execution of 47 people including a Shi‘ite Muslim cleric and called on regional leaders to do everything to avoid exacerbating sectarian tension, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“France reiterates its constant opposition to the death penalty, in all places and all circumstances,” the ministry said in a statement.

France had nurtured increasingly closer links with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab region due to its tough stance on Iran and aligned policies on conflicts across the Middle East.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.