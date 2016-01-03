France says deeply deplores Saudi executions

PARIS (Reuters) - France deeply deplores Saudi Arabia’s execution of 47 people including a Shi‘ite Muslim cleric and called on regional leaders to do everything to avoid exacerbating sectarian tension, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“France reiterates its constant opposition to the death penalty, in all places and all circumstances,” the ministry said in a statement.

France had nurtured increasingly closer links with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab region due to its tough stance on Iran and aligned policies on conflicts across the Middle East.