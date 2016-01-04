FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges Saudis, Iran to engage in dialogue
January 4, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Germany urges Saudis, Iran to engage in dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany called on Saudi Arabia and Iran on Monday to talk to each other and use all options open to them to improve their bilateral relations after Riyadh cut ties with Tehran on Sunday.

“We urge both countries to engage in dialogue,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. “We call on both countries, Saudi Arabia and Iran, to use all possibilities to improve their bilateral relations.”

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran in an escalating row between the rival Middle East powers over Riyadh’s execution of a Shi‘ite Muslim cleric.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

