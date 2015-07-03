FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi policeman killed during security raid: SPA agency
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 3, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi policeman killed during security raid: SPA agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi policeman was killed on Friday in an exchange of gunfire during a raid to arrest a wanted person in the western city of Taif, the SPA state news agency quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying.

The agency said three suspects had been detained and flags of the militant Islamic State group seized, along with gun silencers and computers.

Saudi Arabia last month announced a list of 16 people it said were involved in two deadly mosque bombings claimed by Islamic State in May and offered a cash reward of 5 million riyals ($1.3 million) for information leading to their arrest.

SPA said security men had come under fire on Friday while investigating a house in Taif where the suspect was believed to be hiding and responded to the fire in kind.

It said Sergent Awad Seraj al-Malki was killed in the clash.

The statement suggested that the militant, identified as Youssef Abdellatif Shabab al-Ghamdi, remained at large and it urged citizens to help capture him, warning against anyone giving him shelter.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.