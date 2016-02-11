FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attacker shoots six dead at offices in Saudi Arabia
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 11, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Attacker shoots six dead at offices in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - An attacker opened fire at local education department offices in southern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, killing six employees in what authorities are treating as a criminal attack, a senior Saudi official said,

The attacker has been arrested, Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman General Mansour Turki said, adding that two people had also been wounded in the assault, which took place in the Aldair Bani Malik governorate in Jizan region.

Saudi newspaper Sabq posted a picture of emergency vehicles outside a four-storey building. Other local media described it as a personal dispute.

Saudi Arabia has seen several incidents of deadly violence in recent months. A suicide bombing and gun attack on Shi‘ite Muslim worshippers killed at least four people in eastern Saudi Arabia in January.

Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

