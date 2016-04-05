Saudi security official killed, Islamic State claims responsibility

DUBAI (Reuters) - Assailants have killed a senior Saudi security officer whose body was found west of the capital Riyadh, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television said on Tuesday, in an attack claimed by the hardline Islamic State group.

Arabiya identified the officer as Colonel Kitab al-Hammadi and said his body was found in an area called al-Dawami. The Islamic State’s Amaq news website identified Hammadi as the director of internal security in the al-Quwayiyah region.