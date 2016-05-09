Saudi security forces kill suspected militant: official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi security forces said on Monday they had killed a suspected militant during a siege which followed an attack on a police station in the west of the country.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has been hit by a spate of deadly gun and bomb attacks on security forces and its Shi‘ite Muslim minority since last year. Many have been claimed by local branches of Islamic State.

Brigadier General Mohammed al-Harithi told Ekhbariya TV that Mohammed al-Maliki had responded with gunfire to appeals for his surrender during the stand-off near the Western city of Taif.

Al-Maliki was carrying hand grenades, the Saudi security official said.

A soldier was earlier killed on Sunday during the siege.