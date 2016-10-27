FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Gunmen who killed Saudi security officers linked to other attacks: government
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

Gunmen who killed Saudi security officers linked to other attacks: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Gunmen who shot dead two security officers in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dammam on Tuesday were connected to previous militant attacks in the region, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The results of investigations show a link between the targeting of the security officers in Dammam and other terrorist attacks in Qatif and Dammam," the ministry said on Twitter.

The perpetrators had been trained abroad, it said.

Two other policemen were shot dead in Dammam in September.

Eastern Province is home to many Shi'ite Muslims, who form a minority in the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.

Shi'ite militants angry at what they say is repression of their community have attacked security forces in the Eastern Province in the past.

The Islamic State group, which controls territory in Syria and Iraq, has also claimed attacks on Saudi security forces as well as deadly bombings and shootings that target the kingdom's Shi'ites.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.