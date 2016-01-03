FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia, Iran say have no interest in escalation: Austria
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia, Iran say have no interest in escalation: Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran have told their Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz that they have no interest in a further heightening of tensions after Riyadh’s execution of a Shi‘ite cleric, a spokesman for Kurz said on Sunday.

“Both foreign ministers gave the assurance that no one can have an interest in a further escalation,” the spokesman said, adding that Kurz had spoken to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir and had called for de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.