Saudi Arabia, Iran say have no interest in escalation: Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran have told their Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz that they have no interest in a further heightening of tensions after Riyadh’s execution of a Shi‘ite cleric, a spokesman for Kurz said on Sunday.

“Both foreign ministers gave the assurance that no one can have an interest in a further escalation,” the spokesman said, adding that Kurz had spoken to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir and had called for de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.