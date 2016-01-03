Saudi diplomats evacuated from Iran land in Dubai: Al Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi diplomats evacuated from Iran after their embassy was stormed by protesters in Tehran landed in Dubai on their way home to the kingdom, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported early on Monday.

Their arrival coincided with an announcement by Saudi Arabia that it was cutting ties with Iran in protest at the assault on its embassy, in a worsening diplomatic crisis between the regional rivals following the kingdom’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric.