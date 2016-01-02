FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's top leader tweets tribute to executed Saudi cleric
January 2, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's top leader tweets tribute to executed Saudi cleric

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted a tribute to a prominent Shi‘ite executed by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, adding his voice to a chorus of condemnation in Iran and beyond.

Saudi Arabia executed Nimr al-Nimr and three other Shi‘ites alongside dozens of al Qaeda members of Saturday, signaling it would not tolerate attacks by either Sunni jihadists or members of the Shi‘ite minority seeking equality.

“Awakening is not suppressible,” read the tweet on Khamenei’s English-language Twitter account, next to a photograph of Nimr.

Khamenei’s website also carried an image comparing Saudi Arabia to extremist group Islamic State, suggesting that they both execute their opponents.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

