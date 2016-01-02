FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian cleric says Nimr execution will bring down Saudi government
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

Iranian cleric says Nimr execution will bring down Saudi government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A prominent cleric with close links to Iran’s ruling establishment denounced the execution on Saturday of a Saudi Shi‘ite cleric and predicted the repercussions would bring down the Saudi ruling family.

Saudi Arabia executed 47 people for terrorism including Nimr al-Nimr, whom the government accuses of inciting violence among the Shi‘ite minority, and at least three other Shi‘ites. Most of the others were suspected Sunni jihadists.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, one of the most senior clerics in Shi‘ite-ruled Iran, said in an interview with the Mehr news agency that Nimr’s execution reflected the “criminal” nature of the Saudi ruling family.

“I have no doubt that this pure blood will stain the collar of the House of Saud and wipe them from the pages of history,” Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts and a Friday prayer leader, was quoted as saying by Mehr.

His comments echoed former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s prediction in 2005 that Israel would be “wiped from the pages of history”.

“The crime of executing Sheikh Nimr is part of a criminal pattern by this treacherous family ... the Islamic world is expected to cry out and denounce this infamous regime as much as it can,” Khatami added.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.