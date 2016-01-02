FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi PM condemns execution of Saudi Shi'ite cleric Nimr
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Iraqi PM condemns execution of Saudi Shi'ite cleric Nimr

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not in picture) inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 22,2015. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday the execution of Saudi Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr would have repercussions on regional security. He said on his certified Facebook account that muffling voices and executing opponents “would lead to nothing but more destruction,” expressing “intense shock” upon hearing the news of the execution.

“Violating human rights .. leads to repercussions on the security, stability and the social fabric of the peoples of the region,” he added.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.