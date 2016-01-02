Iraqi PM condemns execution of Saudi Shi'ite cleric Nimr

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday the execution of Saudi Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr would have repercussions on regional security. He said on his certified Facebook account that muffling voices and executing opponents “would lead to nothing but more destruction,” expressing “intense shock” upon hearing the news of the execution.

“Violating human rights .. leads to repercussions on the security, stability and the social fabric of the peoples of the region,” he added.