Iraq MP says Nimr execution will fuel Sunni-Shi'ite strife: TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr was intended to fuel Sunni-Shi‘ite strife and “set the region on fire”, a lawmaker from Iraq’s ruling Shi‘ite coalition told al-Sumaria TV on Saturday. “This measure taken by the ruling family (of Saudi Arabia) aims at re-igniting the region, provoking sectarian fighting between Sunnis and Shi‘ites,” Mohammed al-Sayhud said, according to the TV station’s website.

