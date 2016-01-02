Iraqi MP says Nimr execution serves Islamic State

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Saudi Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr serves the interests of Islamic State, a prominent Iraqi lawmaker with ties to Iran said on Saturday in a statement condemning the act.

“The execution of Sheikh al-Nimr is a service to Daesh, which is betting on expanding by igniting sectarian wars,” said Humam Hamoudi, a prominent Shi‘ite politician and member of the powerful Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI) party.