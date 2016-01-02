FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Maliki says Nimr execution will topple Saudi government
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq's Maliki says Nimr execution will topple Saudi government

Nuri al-Maliki speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The execution of prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on Saturday will mark the end of Saudi Arabia’s government, said Nuri al-Maliki, Iraq’s former prime minister and a prominent politician with ties to Iran.

“We strongly condemn these detestable sectarian practices and affirm that the crime of executing Sheikh al-Nimr will topple the Saudi regime as the crime of executing the martyr (Mohammed Baqir) al-Sadr did to Saddam (Hussein),” said Maliki, referring to another prominent Shi‘ite cleric killed in 1980.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Catherine Evans

