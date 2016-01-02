FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Sadr calls for protests in Gulf, Iraq, after Nimr execution
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq's Sadr calls for protests in Gulf, Iraq, after Nimr execution

Iraq's Shi'ite religious cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gives a speech in Najaf June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Prominent Iraqi Shi‘ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Saturday for demonstrations in Gulf countries and in Iraq to protest the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia.“I ask that the Shi‘ites of Saudi Arabia ... show courage in responding even through peaceful demonstrations, and the same for the Shi‘ites in the Gulf, so as to deter injustice and government terrorism in the future,” he said on his website. “I urge ... angry demonstrations in front of Saudi sites and interests, and I urge the government to refrain from opening the Saudi embassy,” he said.Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq this week. It had been closed in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
