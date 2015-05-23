FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Interior Ministry says mosque bomber belonged to Islamic State
#World News
May 23, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Interior Ministry says mosque bomber belonged to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The suicide bomber who killed 21 worshippers in a Shi‘ite mosque on Friday was a wanted Islamic State militant, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

“Abdul Rahman Saleh Qashimi was wanted by the security authorities for belonging to a terrorist cell, which received guidance from the Islamic State terrorist organization abroad. It was exposed late last month and 26 of its members have been arrested to date,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting By Ali Abdelatti and Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
