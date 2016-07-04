FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber strikes near main mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia: Arabiya
July 4, 2016 / 5:23 PM / a year ago

Suicide bomber strikes near main mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia: Arabiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A suicide bomber detonated a device near the security headquarters of the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, the second-holiest site in Islam, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Monday.

The blast followed others in Qatif and Jeddah on Monday, the last day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan and start of the Eid al-Fitra festival. Pictures circulating on social media showed dark smoke billowing from flames near the mosque.

Reporting By Ali Abdellati in Cairo; Writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Larry King.

