Motive in killing of U.S. national in Riyadh 'not known': official

RIYADH (Reuters) - The motive behind the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen and wounding of another in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday is not yet known and an investigation is under way, Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Mansour Turki said.

The assailant, who was wounded in the attack and then detained, is a Saudi national who was born in the United States, he told Reuters. He added that a third U.S. national in a separate vehicle witnessed the attack.