Scores of Saudi Shi'ites march in protest at cleric's execution

RIYADH (Reuters) - Scores of Shi‘ite Muslims marched through the Qatif district of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on Saturday in protest at the execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric, an eyewitness said.

Cleric Nimr al-Nimr and three other members of Saudi Arabia’s minority sect were executed earlier alongside 43 Sunni jihadists.

The protesters chanted “down with the Al Saud”, the name of the ruling Saudi royal family, as they marched from Nimr’s home village of al-Awamiya to the region’s main town of Qatif, the only district in Saudi Arabia where Shi‘ites are a majority.