a year ago
Saudi king vows to fight religious extremists who target country's youth
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Saudi king vows to fight religious extremists who target country's youth

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Summit of South American-Arab Countries, in Riyadh November 10, 2015.Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will strike with an 'iron hand' against people who target the country's youth, said King Salman, a day after suicide bombers struck three cities in an apparently coordinated campaign of attacks.

"The biggest challenge facing the Islamic nation is to preserve real wealth and hope for the future of the young who face the risk of extremism and malicious calls pushing them to abnormal behaviors and practices ... " Salman said in a speech marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We will strike with an iron fist those who target the minds and thoughts and attitudes of our dear youth," Salman said.

Monday's attacks targeting U.S. diplomats, Shi'ite worshippers and a security headquarters at a mosque in the holy city of Medina followed days of mass killings claimed by the Islamic State group in Turkey, Bangladesh and Iraq.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Tom Finn, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
