DUBAI (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants shot dead a Saudi Arabian soldier in the Kingdom’s eastern district of Qatif, the official SPA news agency quoted a police spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

Sami Mouawad Awadallah al Harbi came under fire from a car at 11:30 on Tuesday evening (4.30 p.m. EDT), the spokesperson said, adding that authorities had arrested two people suspected of being linked to the incident.