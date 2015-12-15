FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes Islamic anti-terrorism alliance: Carter
December 15, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. welcomes Islamic anti-terrorism alliance: Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INCIRLIK, Turkey (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday a Saudi-based alliance which Riyadh says will target terrorist groups was in line with its calls for greater involvement by Sunni Muslim countries to combat the militant group Islamic State.

“We look forward to learning more about what Saudi Arabia has in mind in terms of this coalition,” Ash Carter told journalists at Incirlik in Turkey, responding to a question on the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday.

“But in general it appears it is very much in line with something we’ve been urging for quite some time, which is greater involvement in the campaign to combat ISIL (Islamic State) by Sunni Arab countries,” he added.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans

