Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were defense contractors: U.S. official
October 14, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were defense contractors: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were employees of U.S. defense contractor Vinnell Arabia, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

One employee was killed and the other slightly injured after being shot at a gas station near the Vinnell Arabia base in Riyadh, about 20 miles (32 km) from the U.S. embassy, the official said on condition of anonymity.

A suspect was in police custody, the official said.

Vinnell is a joint venture company of Northrop Grumman Corp.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
