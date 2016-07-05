White House strongly condemns Saudi Arabia terror attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Saudi Arabia on Monday, when suicide bombers struck three cities across the country.

"Although the investigation of these attacks is still in its early phases, the intent of the terrorists is clear: to sow division and fear," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the security of Saudi Arabia and to further strengthening our robust counterterrorism cooperation with the Saudi government," he said.