Iraqi forces not involved in Saudi mortar incident: official
#World News
November 21, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Iraqi forces not involved in Saudi mortar incident: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces have not fired anything towards the border with Saudi Arabia, an Iraqi official said on Thursday, after the kingdom said six mortar shells landed near a remote Saudi border post.

“We checked with the commanders of the borders and they told us that they opened an investigation with all the forces that are deployed there,” said Jabar al-Sa‘adi, head of the security committee for Basra’s provincial council. The Basra province borders Saudi Arabia.

“There were no rockets or anything fired towards the Saudi border by security forces,” he said.

Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

