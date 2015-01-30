FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. man shot and wounded in eastern Saudi Arabia: state media
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 30, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. man shot and wounded in eastern Saudi Arabia: state media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen was shot and wounded in eastern Saudi Arabia on Friday, state news agency SPA reported, adding to security concerns in the world’s top oil exporting nation.

A vehicle carrying two U.S. citizens came under fire in the Eastern Province district of al-Ahsa, one of the main centers of Saudi Arabia’s minority Shi‘ites, SPA said, citing a police statement. It was not clear who shot at the vehicle.

The wounded man was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition, it added.

Saudi officials are concerned about the spread of sectarian strife from the conflicts in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Some leading clerics of Saudi Arabia’s official Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam view Shi‘ites as heretics.

In the last attack on Saudi soil targeting Americans, a gunman killed a U.S. citizen and wounded another in the capital Riyadh last October.

In November, seven Shi‘ite Muslims were shot dead in al-Ahsa as they marked their holy day of Ashoura. Saudi Arabia has arrested the four main suspects and said it believes it was ordered by Islamic State militants from abroad

Qatif, another center of the Saudi Shi‘ite minority alongside Al-Ahsa, has been a focus of anti-government demonstrations in support of Shi‘ites who complain of discrimination. The Saudi authorities deny any discrimination.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.