Death toll from Saudi Arabia Ashoura shooting rises to eight

RIYADH (Reuters) - The death toll from Monday night’s shootings in eastern Saudi Arabia rose to eight on Tuesday from five reported previously, with another 12 injured, the Interior Ministry told Reuters.

Seven of the eight people were killed at a Shi‘ite Muslim place of worship in the village of al-Dalwah in al-Ahsa district of Eastern Province. The other person was found shot dead in a car in a neighboring village, a ministry spokesman said.