Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia in 'coming days'
January 23, 2015 / 7:18 AM / 3 years ago

Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia in 'coming days'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will lead a delegation on a trip to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to pay respects in the aftermath of King Abdullah’s death, Biden said in a statement.

“King Abdullah’s death is a great loss for his country ... I always appreciated his frankness, his sense of history, his pride in his efforts to move his country forward, and his steadfast belief in the U.S.-Saudi relationship,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“In the coming days, I will be leading a presidential delegation representing the United States to pay our respects and offer condolences to King Abdullah’s family and nation,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie

