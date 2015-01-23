FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
King of Jordan cancels Davos talk after Saudi king's death
January 23, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

King of Jordan cancels Davos talk after Saudi king's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks during the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah has pulled out of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, early following the death of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah.

Other Arab delegates also left Davos prematurely, ahead of the funeral of the Saudi king.

The early departure of Jordan’s king forced the forum to change a session at which he was due to speak on Friday about Middle East security.

The forum, which gathers 2,500 political and business leaders in the Swiss Alps for four days of debate, said there would still be various sessions held on the Middle East on Friday, during which delegates would consider the news.

Abdullah had ruled Saudi Arabia as king since 2005, but had run the country as de facto regent for a decade before that after his predecessor King Fahd suffered a debilitating stroke.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hugh Lawson

