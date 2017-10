Saudi's then intelligence chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdul-Aziz, brother of Saudi's King Abdullah, gestures during a news conference in Riyadh November 24, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s king has appointed former intelligence chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as second deputy prime minister, the state news agency reported on Friday.

Historically, the holder of this post was considered third in line to rule the world’s top oil exporter.