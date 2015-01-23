New Saudi king appoints son defense minister, keeps other ministers in place: state tv

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman on Friday appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman as defense minister and head of the royal court, state television said.

The king decided to keep other ministers, including in the foreign, oil and finance portfolios, in their positions, television reported citing a royal decree.

Khaled al-Tuwaijri, head of the royal court under the late King Abdullah who died earlier on Friday, was relieved of his post, state television said.