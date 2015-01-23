FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Saudi king appoints son defense minister, keeps other ministers in place: state tv
January 23, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Saudi king appoints son defense minister, keeps other ministers in place: state tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman on Friday appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman as defense minister and head of the royal court, state television said.

The king decided to keep other ministers, including in the foreign, oil and finance portfolios, in their positions, television reported citing a royal decree.

Khaled al-Tuwaijri, head of the royal court under the late King Abdullah who died earlier on Friday, was relieved of his post, state television said.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
