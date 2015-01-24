FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls Saudi King Salman, offers condolence for passing of King Abdullah
January 24, 2015

Obama calls Saudi King Salman, offers condolence for passing of King Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMSTEIN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Saudi King Salman on Saturday to express sympathies for the passing of King Abdullah, the White House said.

Obama, en route for a visit to India, called King Salman from Air Force One to “personally express his sympathies” following the passing of King Abdullah, it said in a statement.

It said King Salman welcomed the news that Obama would travel to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with him and offer condolences. The White House announced earlier on Saturday that Obama would cut short his trip to India to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
