A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least two Asian term buyers in August, unchanged from July, industry sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move was expected as the OPEC kingpin has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009.