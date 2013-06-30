Saudi Mobily in $650 million financing deal with Ericsson, NSN

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mobily 7020.SE has signed memorandum of understandings with Nokia Siemens Networks NOKI.UL and Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to fund the purchase of $650 million of equipment from the firms, the telecom operator said on Sunday.

Mobily, also known as Etihad Etisalat, said it would work with the Finland and Sweden export credit agencies to finalize the 10-year sharia-compliant facilities.

The operator, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat ETEL.AD, said the deal would be the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia’s telecom sector and would boost the company’s free cash flow.

Mobily has mandated Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to structure and arrange the facility.