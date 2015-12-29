FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death of Syrian rebel leader did not serve peace process, Saudi FM says
#World News
December 29, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Death of Syrian rebel leader did not serve peace process, Saudi FM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that the killing of prominent Syrian rebel leader Zahran Alloush, the commander of Jaysh al- Islam group, in a Russian air strike last week does not serve the peace process in Syria.

“We believe that assassinating Zahran Alloush or fighting leaders that had supported a peaceful solution and fights Daesh (Islamic State) in Syria does not serve the peace process in Syria,” Jubeir told journalists at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart during a visit to Riyadh. Alloush was killed in a Russian air strike last Friday.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
