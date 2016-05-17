White House voices concerns on Senate Sept. 11 lawsuit bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it had “serious concerns” about a bill the U.S. Senate passed that would allow survivors and relatives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks to sue to seek damages from the government of Saudi Arabia.
“Given the concerns that we have expressed, it’s difficult to imagine the president signing this legislation,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
