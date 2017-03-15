Trump, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss new economic deal: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed opportunities for new economic programs and investments between the two countries during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.

During the meeting with Prince Mohammed, Trump said he would support development of a new U.S.-Saudi program focused on energy, industry, infrastructure and technology that would provide potentially more than $200 billion in investments in the next four years, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed to continue consultations on energy to ensure global economic growth and to limit "supply disruption and volatility."