5 months ago
Trump, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss new economic deal: White House
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

Trump, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss new economic deal: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman enter the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed opportunities for new economic programs and investments between the two countries during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.

During the meeting with Prince Mohammed, Trump said he would support development of a new U.S.-Saudi program focused on energy, industry, infrastructure and technology that would provide potentially more than $200 billion in investments in the next four years, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed to continue consultations on energy to ensure global economic growth and to limit "supply disruption and volatility."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

