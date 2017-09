Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo in this file photo taken February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is expected to speak with the new Saudi King Salman in coming days, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became king.