Obama, Saudi King to raise support for Syrian opposition: White House
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Saudi King to raise support for Syrian opposition: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman committed to increase support for “the moderate Syrian opposition” in a call on Tuesday and affirmed the need to cooperate in fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said.

The two men also welcomed a commitment by the parties in Yemen’s civil war to a second round of United Nations talks, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact on these and related issues, and reaffirmed the strong and enduring strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” it said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

