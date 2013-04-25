FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car driven by American shot at after crash in Saudi Arabia: SPA
#World News
April 25, 2013 / 4:34 AM / in 4 years

Car driven by American shot at after crash in Saudi Arabia: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A driver opened fire on a car driven by a U.S. citizen in northern Saudi Arabia after crashing into his vehicle, but there were no casualties, Saudi state news agency SPA reported late on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate attack on the American or just a case of road rage.

“The Tabuk police received a report at around 1300 (6 a.m. ET) that a car driven by a resident American citizen had been subjected to a crash and shooting from the driver of the other vehicle while driving on a road in the city of Tabuk,” SPA quoted the local police chief as saying.

“There were no injuries but the car was damaged by the accident and shooting,” it added.

The kingdom, a key regional U.S. ally and the world’s top oil exporter, faced a campaign of attacks by al Qaeda militants targeting foreigners and government facilities between 2003 and 2006. Security forces crushed the militants, arresting and killing many and forcing others to flee the kingdom.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
