More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad: Saudi minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia supports a more aggressive approach against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, including imposing a no-fly zone and arming rebels with surface-to-air missiles, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday.

“If the Bashar regime feels that it can continue in a stalemate, much less prevail, there will be no incentive for them to take the necessary steps to bring about a transition in Syria,” Jubeir told a news briefing during a Washington visit by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.